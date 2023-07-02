Gary Sinise shares how his organization is helping fallen heroes

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Actor Gary Sinise shares what's behind the U.S. military struggling to meet its recruiting goals and his favorite July 4th movies on 'One Nation.' #foxnews #fox #onenation
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