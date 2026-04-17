US talks democracy & human rights, but policies & threats show that they are the real dictators - Lukashenko, president of Belarus

ADDING first: U.S. President Trump told Axios that the deal with Iran will "make Israel safe" and stressed "Israel is going to come out great" at the end of the war.

At the same time, he stressed that Israeli strikes in Lebanon must end as part of Thursday’s ceasefire, saying, “Israel has to stop. They can't continue to blow buildings up. I am not gonna allow it."

Video description:

"In America every four years a new person comes to power, but politically nothing changes. The same course, the same problems, the same discussions. So maybe you have dictatorship inside the country?"

Lukashenko says the USA only talks about democracy and human rights, but its actions say otherwise. US policy in Venezuela, threats to Cuba, and the war in the Middle East show that they are the real dictators. He cites the Minab tragedy saying the USA bombed a school where children and teachers died, almost 200 people. He asks, how many died because the USA encouraged Israel's bombings?

"You killed a person — what rights does he have? He's dead."

Adding, info from another clip from this interview:

"Trump showed the whole world that your United States of America is not omnipotent. It is not a super-force — it is a superpower, but not a super-force. Everyone understood this."

Rick Sanchez asks Lukashenko if he thinks a day will ever come when the superpowers unite. Given the current situation, the President says it is difficult to believe that time will ever come. He called the war on Iran an "insane adventure" but says he's grateful for Trump for taking the mask off the USA.

"If the Americans could not cope with Iran, I said this long ago, don't go to China!"