Last night, the IDF Command Decided to 'Expedite the Evacuation of Refugees' from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis - by 'Launching Rockets'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Despite the ongoing evacuation of refugees from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which began yesterday, there are still hundreds of Palestinians remaining on the premises of the medical facility.

Last night, the IDF command decided to expedite the evacuation by launching rockets at the orthopedic department of the complex. This resulted in injuries to several patients and refugees.

In the morning, the Israelis issued a new ultimatum, demanding that people evacuate from the hospital by the end of the day. So far, there is no footage showing crowds of refugees complying with the IDF's demands.

However, it is only a matter of time before the Palestinians leave the medical facility. The Israeli command is prepared to not only make conditions unbearable but also to prompt residents to evacuate through further attacks.

