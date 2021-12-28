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Farmers, Truckers STOPPED as Food Supply Collapses
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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335 views • December 28, 2021
As the unvaxxed are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unvaxxed farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.

Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg

Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf42...

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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