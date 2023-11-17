Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Move Over 50 Cent & Run-D.M.C., Álvaro Vega Can Top Your Rhyme
channel image
High Hopes
2904 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 13 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Nov 16, 2023


New and old hip-hop celebrities 50 Cent, Run-D.M.C. and others may have sensational talents and catchy rhymes, but emerging rap star Álvaro Vega enjoys a distinct advantage in the formation of his music: inspiration from his deeply-held Catholic faith. A former seminarian, Álvaro Vega — under the pseudonym 'Communion' — has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel through music while conveying unapologetically pro-life and Catholic messages. Incorporating Bible verses and catechetical themes into his lyrics, Vega aims to create a sound that appeals to a much broader audience than traditional hip-hop alone. Join John-Henry Westen now as he discusses with Álvaro Vega his background, the events that led him to a life in music, and why Vega uses rap as his chosen medium to evangelize the culture.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3w5lcm-move-over-50-cent-and-run-d.m.c.-lvaro-vega-can-top-your-rhyme.html

Keywords
gospelmusiccatholicpro-lifecommunionhip-hopraplyrics50 centbible versesevangelizationjohn-henry westenrhymeseminarianrun-dmcalvaro vegocatechetical themes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket