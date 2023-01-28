THE WORLD IS A TINDER BOX ABOUT TO EXPLODE-THE HIDDEN HAND THAT LIGHTS THE FUSE*TYRE NICHOLS*PROTEST

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/CKeirns/status/1618703850256625664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://apnews.com/article/new-york-city-district-of-columbia-memphis-fraternal-order-police-795cc65954a57c55845755028e917344 https://twitter.com/SaWilliamson9/status/1619171025748643840 https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1618739451878080512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1617419740753924096 https://scitechdaily.com/rutgers-finds-shocking-500-increase-in-autism-in-new-york-new-jersey-region/ https://twitter.com/davidicke/status/1618938452472655875 https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1618874647906521089 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-ministers-seek-trump-style-border-walls-amid-spike-illegal-border-crossings https://twitter.com/RonnyJacksonTX/status/1619321984701108225 https://twitter.com/USAFacts/status/1570165973822636032 https://twitter.com/jacksonhinkIe/status/1619023868039139328 https://historycooperative.org/enki-and-enlil/ https://www.logos.com/grow/sons-of-israel-or-sons-of-god-in-deuteronomy-32-8-9/ https://twitter.com/rj_abel/status/1618933374655275010 https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status/1619069533024833537 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1618626533362667520 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=genesis%2011&version=NIV https://twitter.com/liz_churchill8/status/1618824088134488064 https://twitter.com/liz_churchill8/status/1619089574889947136 https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1619016895772102656 https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1619153517805211648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/drdenwalker/status/1618723551049138177 https://twitter.com/healthbyjames/status/1619163130344656897 https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1618382736980574212 https://twitter.com/BenjaminNorton/status/1618956016586215427 https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1618874647906521089 https://sputniknews.com/20230128/ex-swedish-pm-calls-for-contacts-with-muslim-countries-amid-quran-burning-protests-1106787276.html https://twitter.com/KhaledBeydoun/status/1618439218807861248 https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-729768 https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-729860 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1619258489947435009 https://twitter.com/PatrickQuinnTV/status/1619136724717948928 https://twitter.com/AliBaumanTV/status/1619152927834382336 https://twitter.com/Ripple1026/status/1619175664225255424 https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1619107712549224450 https://www.rt.com/news/570600-fbi-biden-notebooks-classified/ https://twitter.com/CKeirns/status/1618703850256625664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

