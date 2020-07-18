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The State Wants to Vaccinate You Does It? The Swine Flu FRAUD of 1976 exposed on 60 Minutes
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34 views • July 18, 2020
Big pharmaceutical corporations and the state wish to vaccinate people with deadly adjuvant-laced vaccines and have mass manufactured doses far exceeding populations. This is EXTREMELY suspicious, given the history of sterilisation, medical manslaughter, injury and paralysis of innocent people through Government sponsored vaccination programs. Black men were injected with syphilis in the Tuskegee Experiment. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have already killed, paralysed and brain damaged HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS (if not more) through their vaccination programs throughout the world.
Corporate controlled mainstream media is utilised as the main tool for brain washing of the population to criticise, ridicule and discredit any individual who refuses trust the narrative of the
This video exposes the medical FRAUD behind the Swine Flu pandemic of 1976.
Corporate controlled mainstream media is utilised as the main tool for brain washing of the population to criticise, ridicule and discredit any individual who refuses trust the narrative of the
This video exposes the medical FRAUD behind the Swine Flu pandemic of 1976.
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