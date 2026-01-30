THEY DID IT - 9/11 WTC BOMBINGS

On September 11th, 2001, New York became an unwitting player in the false flag event that is now remembered as, "9/11". Like every other false flag, history is written by the victor. 9/11 was planned and executed by Israel and Israeli Mossad agents along with prominent Jewish businessmen and co-operating members from the Bush administration, CIA and FBI. The cover photo was taken by Associate Press photographer, Richard Drew on that fateful day. The "Falling Man" is thought to be Jonathan Briley, a 43-year-old sound engineer who worked in the restaurant, "Windows On The World", located at the top of the World Trade Center.

Mirrored - DomDocuments

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!