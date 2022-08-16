Don Trump Jr. on the Mar a Lago Raid | PDJT is a threat to the Deep State's Power-hold

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Don Jr. speaks about the raid at Mar-a-Lago:
“I see it’s the 29th iteration of Russia Russia Russia. They see Donald Trump as a threat, not to Democracy, but to their power as the deep state, because he’s the one guy on the Republican side that has the balls to actually push back and do something about it…
It’s gone too far, Steven - and maybe we needed that just to wake the people up.”