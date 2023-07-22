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Our Answer To Censorship: Introducing ADtv.Watch
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PatchSDA
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52 views • July 22, 2023

As many have noticed, the means and reasons for censoring information has rapidly increased since the start of the new decade. As this controversy moves towards its final climax, the fingerprints of past persecuting kingdoms are all over the growing public narrative against free speech, something the Papacy has a long held disdain for. The current trends on the primary social media platforms, who have all shown prior allegiance to the Papacy, present a future in which only a select and approved few voices and viewpoints will be allowed, all else will be deemed harmful, misinformation. As the Bible and the historical record shows, the truth and those who share it are constantly under attack, and for many, the last 24 months have shown that to be more applicable than ever. But this is a future Amazing Discoveries has been preparing for, by the Lord's blessing. We've been working hard to ensure we do our part to share the truth as loudly and as widely as possible while we are still freely able. We invite you to join us at the all-new ADtv.watch, the future home for all AD content. With powerful resources packed all in one place, it is now easier than ever to discover new content by different interests, categories, topics, or speakers. Find impactful lessons that help us prepare ourselves and others for the road ahead. https://adtv.watch Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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