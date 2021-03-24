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How Conservatives Can Re-Take the GOP & Save America
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50 views • March 24, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Arizona GOP precinct committeeman and state committeeman Dan Schulz explains how conservative activists who want to preserve America can take control of the Republican Party from the establishment RINOs. The answer is found in his books and his blog on this subject: Get involved with party politics at the local level by becoming an elected precinct committeeman and moving the party in a better direction. Dan explains how controlling the party architecture can ensure that conservatives and not establishment RINO liberals get into elected office, thereby protecting America.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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