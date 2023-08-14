Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Impact of COVID Lockdowns' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
America's Frontline DoctorsDaily Dose: 'Impact of COVID Lockdowns' with Dr. Peterson Pierre


AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Impact of COVID Lockdowns' (Ep. 2246- 8.11.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.


Sources:


https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZ6KpNVZh7Jk0VTC48hyuj5Kr546YQeW5zly

https://www.theepochtimes.com/rates-of-eating-disorders-and-teenage-girls-self-harming-soared-during-lockdown_5346331.html?



Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

