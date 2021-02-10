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Sri Chinmoy in Paraguay
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12 views • February 10, 2021
During the Christmas Trip 2000, Sri Chinmoy visited Brazil and Paraguay and gave a concert in the Ita Enramada Hitel in Asunción, Paraguay. There the country was dedicated as a "Sri Chinmoy Peace-Blossom Nation" and the concert was dedicated to Raisa Maximovna Gorbacheva. Filmed by kedarvideo.
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