Affirmative action is the perfect example of a "good intention" paving the road to hell. On its surface it seems reasonable to want to help those less fortunate by offering an opportunity to change their place in the world for the better. But when you peel back the first layer what you will quickly discover is legislation that offers unearned opportunities for some by taking well earned opportunities from others. And to rub salt into this open festering wound; the selection criteria is solely based on the race of the individual. So not only is this practice discriminatory - it is flat out racist. But wait, theres more! Not only is this precedent discriminatory and racist, it also presumes to help those, the supporters of this absurdity, conclude are incapable of helping themselves (bigotry of low expectation). With the exception of the welfare state, this is one of the worst governing strategies to infect our society in our modern age and it is my hope that SCOTUS erases this destructive practice from the books so that we can take a large, must needed, leap back to meritocracy.





https://abcnews.go.com/US/apple-ge-major-us-companies-supreme-court-uphold/story?id=87638125&utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/MAJOR-CORPORATIONS-ASK-SCOTUS-TO-UPHOLD-SYSTEMIC-RACISM--OH-I-MEAN-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION-e1m0p7a