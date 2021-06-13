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THE ARIZONA AUDIT WILL SET US FREE THANKS TO THE AZ PATRIOTS - Dan RadioStyle
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140 views • June 13, 2021
THE ARIZONA AUDIT WILL SET US FREE THANKS TO THE AZ PATRIOTS - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/POxBOxZzyQlo/
The truth is coming out now and for the deep state it is much like drinking from a fire hose. Their desperation is a concern and likely why this operation is happening carefully. The audit is going to show a planned and orchestrated attempt to cheat an election. Or stated another way, an attempt to take over our country... But We The People got in the way... WWG1WGA
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/POxBOxZzyQlo/
The truth is coming out now and for the deep state it is much like drinking from a fire hose. Their desperation is a concern and likely why this operation is happening carefully. The audit is going to show a planned and orchestrated attempt to cheat an election. Or stated another way, an attempt to take over our country... But We The People got in the way... WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
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