Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Toxic Effects of Glyphosate

The weedkiller glyphosate, the world’s most widely used agrochemical, is proven to be linked to numerous health conditions, including cancer, autism, liver and kidney damage, obesity, and poses risks to pregnant women and babies. It needs to be banned, says MIT scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Seneff gave an overview of the biochemical mechanism by which glyphosate affects human microbiome microbes that are responsible for many aspects of human health. Glyphosate disrupts their normal functioning and causes serious issues. Considering its ability to accumulate in the human body, the chemical works as a slow killer that poisons people over time. Luckily, there are ways to minimize the risks associated with glyphosate exposure, according to the scientists.





Dr. Stephanie Seneff is scheduled to present the report "Deuterium, Mitochondrial Impairment and Cancer: a Role for Glyphosate" at the Real Truth About Health free online conference on May 16, from 3:00 to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The doctor has come to believe that disruption of deuterium homeostasis may be the most important aspect of glyphosate's toxicity.





Dr. Seneff will also be participating in a panel discussion on "GMO’s, the Biotech Industry, Pesticides, and the Food System" on Tuesday, May 9 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. EST.





To learn more about glyphosate, please consider purchasing Dr. Seneff’s book, "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment."





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com