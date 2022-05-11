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Pope Francis Antagonizes Faithful Catholics AGAIN in Letter to Pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin
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130 views • May 11, 2022
John-Henry explains how Pope Francis' responses to Fr. James Martin's questions on behalf of "LGBT Catholics" are a perfect representation of "weaponized orthodoxy," a combination of basic Catholic teaching with strawman arguments which leads to the toleration of moral evils like an unrepented homosexual lifestyle.
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