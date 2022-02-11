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Australia gas chambers actual footage and comments by one of the builders
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4340 views • February 11, 2022
Hi in part 2 of my videos about Australia and it’s building gas chambers I have actual footage and comments from one of the builders , here is link to the video used https://www.brighteon.com/ccfadfa5-1e1a-47e3-9d4e-cbb404801beb
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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