BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10-16-25 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S 2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL RAFFLES & 50/50's!
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

10-16-25 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S 2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL RAFFLES & 50/50's


You can see all of the basket pictures here: https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/


WINNERS BEING PULLED SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2025 STARTING AT 3:25PM

Get your tickets!!!

$1 for 1 ticket;

$5 for 6 tickets;

$10 for an Arm's length and;

$20 for a Wing's length!

Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to exit #11, down by across from the "Garden Spot Amish Bakery" in the...


AND...


The tickets for our 2nd Annual Fall Festival 50/50 are selling -


As of this writing the pot is $850 with the winner at $425 AND IT WILL BE INCREASING!!


WINNER WILL BE PULLED AT 3:15PM ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2025


I will call the winner within minutes of the pull - plus we video all of our raffles and 50/50's and post them on our website and social media platforms.


These totals are actual sales with the money turned in with the sold tickets.

Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

Quakertown, PA 18951

Hours:

Thursday from 9am to 3pm through our backdoor;

Fri and Sat from 9 am to 9 pm and

Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!

Keywords
freedomfundraisingpatriot owned
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy