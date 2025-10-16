10-16-25 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S 2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL RAFFLES & 50/50's





You can see all of the basket pictures here: https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/





WINNERS BEING PULLED SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2025 STARTING AT 3:25PM

Get your tickets!!!

$1 for 1 ticket;

$5 for 6 tickets;

$10 for an Arm's length and;

$20 for a Wing's length!

Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to exit #11, down by across from the "Garden Spot Amish Bakery" in the...





AND...





The tickets for our 2nd Annual Fall Festival 50/50 are selling -





As of this writing the pot is $850 with the winner at $425 AND IT WILL BE INCREASING!!





WINNER WILL BE PULLED AT 3:15PM ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2025





I will call the winner within minutes of the pull - plus we video all of our raffles and 50/50's and post them on our website and social media platforms.





These totals are actual sales with the money turned in with the sold tickets.

Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

Quakertown, PA 18951

Hours:

Thursday from 9am to 3pm through our backdoor;

Fri and Sat from 9 am to 9 pm and

Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!