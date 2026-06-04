Cyber Threat to Water: Are America's Systems Ready?

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-U.S. agencies warn foreign hackers increasingly target water systems, exploiting connected infrastructure and legacy equipment vulnerabilities.
-Recent attacks disrupted utilities, including Pennsylvania's Aliquippa system, forcing operators to use manual controls.
-Ransomware and state-linked cyber campaigns threaten water facilities, potentially compromising operations and public safety.
-Aging infrastructure, staffing shortages, budget limitations, and inconsistent cybersecurity practices hinder effective sector-wide protection.
-Federal assessments continue, but voluntary measures and oversight gaps leave critical water systems exposed.
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