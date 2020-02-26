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BANNED: Adolf Hitler: The Messiah - Part 1
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177 views • February 26, 2020
We will view & discuss a video that's banned worldwide! NordLux Bellator created a video (now banned) called: The Divine Order.
It is a tribute to Hitler and his NAZI (National Socialist) followers. What is religion? Is it valid to call Nazism a religion? Is Communism a religion? My view is that religion now is BELIEF but it used to be SCIENCE (long ago). I discuss the American NAZI genius Rockwell who learned from Hitler and his brilliant plan (which is still very workable) for "a balanced political army" which can save the white race of America.
It is a tribute to Hitler and his NAZI (National Socialist) followers. What is religion? Is it valid to call Nazism a religion? Is Communism a religion? My view is that religion now is BELIEF but it used to be SCIENCE (long ago). I discuss the American NAZI genius Rockwell who learned from Hitler and his brilliant plan (which is still very workable) for "a balanced political army" which can save the white race of America.
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