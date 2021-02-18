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Acupuncture vs Acupressure
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51 views • February 18, 2021
In this video I discuss the differences between acupuncture and acupressure, and I also discuss ayurveda, a healing modality from India.
Here is a link to acupuncture shirts for students and practitioners: https://www.spreadshirt.com/shop/user/nutritionbyeric/
Website with cool swag! https://nutritionbyeric.com
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thumbnail image courtesy of VIN JD from Pixabay
Here is a link to acupuncture shirts for students and practitioners: https://www.spreadshirt.com/shop/user/nutritionbyeric/
Website with cool swag! https://nutritionbyeric.com
Amazing, raw, premium maca https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100267069-12464693
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
CONNECT WITH ME
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/nutritionbyeric
Facebook ► https://facebook.com/nutritionbyeric
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
thumbnail image courtesy of VIN JD from Pixabay
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