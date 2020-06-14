LOCKDOWN 1 RELAX ROOM, POSITIVE EXERCISE

Σε καιρούς μιάς προσωπικής σας ψυχολογικής πτώσης, θα ήθελα να σας απασχολήσω λίγο τον νου, με διάχυση θετικής ενέργειας!

Θα ήθελα να σας βάλω μία πολύ μοντέρνου τύπου, φιλοσοφική άσκηση γρίφο, με εργαλεία, τον ήχο, την εικόνα, την τεχνολογία, την αληθινή σας αγάπη, και τα θετικά αισθητήριά σας γενικότερα, ή οποία σίγουρα θα σας οδηγήσει σε μια πολύ όμορφη εμπειρία!

Από όλους εσάς πού ήδη είδατε αυτό το βίντεο, (επειδή απλά βιαζόσασταν να το δείτε, και έπειτα ξεκινήσατε να διαβάσετε εδώ που διαβάζετε..), αλλά και από εκείνους που πρώτα διαβάζετε εδώ και θα το δείτε στο κατόπιν..

Καλώ την ηλικία των 80s στην μουσική,

εκείνους που τους αρέσει να ακούνε πολύ δυνατά μουσική στα ακουστικά τους..!

και εκείνους που τους πρώτους χρόνους της αγνής Pop ξένης μουσικής, χορεύαμε με τις κοπέλες μας στις Discotec εκείνου του καιρού, και σας θέτω ένα φιλοσοφικό απλό ερώτημα.

Θα θέλατε ανεξαρτήτως Θρησκείας και πολιτικής, ή οτιδήποτε άλλο, να γνωρίζατε από κοντά την προσωπικότητα Του Ιησού Χριστού, σαν απλά αληθινά ιστορικό Άνθρωπο και μόνον?

Αν πείτε ναι με έκπληξη θα σας πω το εξής:

Κατ αρχήν είναι η ένωση του παλαιού, με το νέο, (ας πούμε όπως το μουσικό θέμα και ή τεχνολογία του φωτισμού στο κλίπ). Κατά δεύτερον είναι ο πιο τέλειος Άνθρωπος!

Βγάλτε τώρα από το νου σας οτιδήποτε ανήθικο και μη ειρηνικό!!

, και προσθέστε όσο μπορείτε αθώα σαγήνη!

Κλείστε τα φώτα του δωματίου σας όλα!

Βάλτε ακουστικά που αντέχουν πολλά decibels!

Και προσπαθήστε να φέρετε μέσα στον νου σας, αυτό το δωμάτιο προσομοίωση πίστας χορού!

Με εσάς να χορεύετε με την/τον αγαπημένη/ο σας στους ρυθμούς του και κοιτώντας ό ένας τον άλλον!

Η απάντηση είναι η εξής:

Ναι μπορούμε να τον δούμε!!! Κατ αρχήν μέσα από το πρόσωπο του αγαπημένου μας, με το «κάνουμε μαζί κοινά ενδιαφέροντα με πάθος»

Καλή απόλαυση!

Στα 10.000 likes θα το ανεβάσω και σε 3D side by side format, για όλους εσάς που έχετε τρισδιάστατες συσκευές (κομπιούτερς, τηλεοράσεις, και προτζέκτορες)

In times of our personal depression, and psychological fall, I would like to keep busy a little your mind, by transferring to you, some positive energy!

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I would like to put you some very modern type of philosophical exercise riddle, with tools, sound, picture, technology, your real love, and every positive sensor you may have, which is going to drive you, just in a wonderful experience!

From all of you who already saw that clip, (because you were too curious and rush to watch it first, and then came here to read where you read right now...), and, from all the others who first you read here right now and after you’re going to watch it...

I call the age of 80s in music.

And those who they like to listen music very loud, on their earphones!!!

And all those, where the first time of the innocent pop music, we liked to dance with our girls at the discos, of these old times,

I would like to put you a simple philosophical question!

Independently of any Religion and Politics, or anything else, would you like to meet in person, the personality of Jesus Christ, just as a truly historical person?

If you said yes surprised, I am going to tell you this:

First is the union of the old with the new, (let’s say as the musical background of the clip and the technology in lighting) .

And secondly is the most perfect Man!

Now! Take out of your mind, anything is not ethical and anything not peaceful!

And add as much as you can innocent entrancement!

Close all of your room lights!

Put on your earphones, technically able to stand a lot of decibels of sound!

And try to bring inside your mind, this dance stage room simulation of the clip!

With you and your beloved one, to dance on the rhythms of it together, looking each other’s into your eyes!

The answer is this:

Yes we can see him and meet him, primary, through the person of our beloved one, with doing «Common stuff we like, together, and with passion»

Enjoy the clip! ;-)

In 10.000 likes, I ill upload it in 3D side by side mode, for those you may have 3D devices, (such as computers, TVs and projectors.). 