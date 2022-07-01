Reporter Wearing UK Flag Raincoat Removed During the 25th Anniversary of the Return of HKSAR

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https://gnews.org/post/ph2e55eb
06/30/2022 HK01 online news: On the 25th anniversary of the return of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong. The police strengthened the patrols to ensure security. A female reporter who was wearing a raincoat with the UK national flag was removed