The Silent War Ep. 6108: Video Election Fraud, Obama's Agenda, Veritas BOMBSHELL @ J&J

In this episode of The Silent War-Ronald Reagan Shooter John Hinckley To Receive Unconditional Release.Maricopa County Also Asked to Preserve 2020 Election Documents and Data.24 Criminal Operatives Caught on Video Stuffing Dropbox.The “Obama Agenda” begins to emerge.Fl and Tx leading the charge against censorship.A shortage of medical staff creates "Disaster": NY Gov Triggers State Emergency To Replace Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers.On a new project veritas undercover video, Johnson & Johnson Official Says Children Shouldn't Get Vax Due To 'Unknown Repercussions' and a lot more."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat