Targeting Trump

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Birth Of The Russia Collusion Narrative
* The media latched on to the Russian collusion hoax.
* Igor Danchenko was behind the fake “Steele Dossier” dirt.
* He got his information from a HRC adviser — and there were obvious red flags from the beginning.
* Thanks to an indictment from special prosecutor John Durham, we learned the truth.
The full segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 November 2021