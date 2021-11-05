Targeting Trump

Birth Of The Russia Collusion Narrative

* The media latched on to the Russian collusion hoax.

* Igor Danchenko was behind the fake “Steele Dossier” dirt.

* He got his information from a HRC adviser — and there were obvious red flags from the beginning.

* Thanks to an indictment from special prosecutor John Durham, we learned the truth.





The full segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 November 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280369193001

