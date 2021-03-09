Don't Use The Name Pedophile, Mel K Reports, MSM Shockingly Says They're OK, They Just Have A Condition, A Helpless Genetic Attraction

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We pretend it doesn't exist because it doesn't affect us directly, but children are being tortured and destroyed by the thousands daily and someone needs to speak up and destroy those who are both behind and doing this fiendish thing. Trump built a wall to end it on our southern border, and Biden (the creep) and his handlers have reopened the criminal trade.