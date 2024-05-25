Stopping Child Abuse!

Friday Night Live 24 May 2024
Join me in this thought-provoking episode where I engage with the audience on topics ranging from relationships to philosophical ideologies. Drawing from personal experiences and academic insights, I discuss the importance of resilience, honesty, and rational decision-making in both personal and societal contexts. Delving deep into the significance of truth, morality, and dialogue, I advocate for facing uncomfortable truths and fostering empathy to create a more ethical and understanding society. Tune in for a blend of introspection, societal analysis, and lively anecdotes that inspire critical thinking and positive action.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.