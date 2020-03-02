CORONAVIRUS IS JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG IN THE WAR AGAINST US

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Holistic nutritionalist Valerie Robitaille joins me from Morocco to discuss the multifaceted attack against humanity. Coronavirus is just the tip of the iceberg, but fortunately there are ways to protect yourself from it, as Valerie explains. Thanks for tuning in.