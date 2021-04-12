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A World of Deception
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995 views • April 12, 2021
The following is a re-edit of a classic interview removed from my channel delving into conspiracies, the flat earth, evolution, dinosaurs, scientific hoaxes, religion, the new world order, project bluebeam and more.
To help support me you can get all my books direct from the publisher here:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To help support me you can get all my books direct from the publisher here:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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