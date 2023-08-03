Tucker Carlson Ice Cube Softball Interview Part 2, I Wanna Sam - Real Free News Extra

Tuck sat down with blact Iced Cupcake for a softball interview...Why didn't Tuck ask any real questions to the wannabe tough guy, who dresses up in little gangster costumes, and sings songs about killing white people. Ice Cupcake has a song called "I Wanna Kill Sam" where he sings about killing White Americans. Why didn't Tucker ask about that song? Is Tuck scared of fake gangstas?

https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/08/tucker-carlson-ice-cube-softball.html

#tuckercarlson #icecube #interview #icecuckoo #cuckoo #puffpiece #pattycake #profanity #swearing #nwa #compton #straightouttacompton #comotonca #gangsta #wannabegangsta #wannabetoughguy #badactor #fakegangsta #la #laca #gangstatalk