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This stuff came out of my skin. Alien. Morgellons?
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935 views • December 26, 2021
This stuff came out of my skin. Alien. Morgellons.
Look at the alien emerge from its capsule and roll a clear membrane back. Watch a spider mite if some sort wrap up an alien silk worm?
This is fuckin crazy and I am sick of it.
Look at the alien emerge from its capsule and roll a clear membrane back. Watch a spider mite if some sort wrap up an alien silk worm?
This is fuckin crazy and I am sick of it.
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