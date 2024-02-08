Living Exponentially: Paul Richter, Clays for Kids

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Paul talks about the event "Clays For Kids" which is presented by the Fort Gratiot Rotary Club. The event will raise funds to be used in our local community to help assist tutoring for elementary school students.

