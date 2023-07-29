DTR S6 EP 563: Nikola Tesla's Future

If you know the history of Nikola Tesla, you will undoubtedly wonder what the world would be like if he had been endorsed at all turns. In this episode, we examine the low hanging ideas of his power distribution technology. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.