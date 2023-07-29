Create New Account
DTR S6 EP 563: Nikola Tesla's Future
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published 18 hours ago

If you know the history of Nikola Tesla, you will undoubtedly wonder what the world would be like if he had been endorsed at all turns. In this episode, we examine the low hanging ideas of his power distribution technology. Enjoy.

Keywords
teslafuturenikola

