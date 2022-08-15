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Soundbite - Ep_252_1 Dr TSA - Who are you and what do you do?
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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54 views • August 15, 2022

#Adrian #essence #DrTSADr Terry Autesh and I have a long discussion about reconnecting to your essence and using your own internal guidance system instead of being mis-guided by others. Only you know your path and purpose.


To listen to the full episode:

https://youtu.be/3fVOKFfS-Aw

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWRW8HN0Kk9F/

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1650910/11129468


You can reach Terry here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDB8udzsuORxGT_RxM0WhOQ


Website: https://www.auteshtherapy.com/

Please feel free to share as you see fit.


Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489


Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/


Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/


My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.


You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9

Keywords
natural healthspiritualguidanceessenceadrianterry autesh
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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