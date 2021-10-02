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La Palat La Palma
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185 views • October 02, 2021
Predictive mindprograming from 1963 about the End times and La palma vulcano, Plandemic, aliendeception and the escape of the bride.
Many outher realtime events and signs.
La Palat La Palma = 88 /111
Ezekiel 12:2-3
"Son of man" you are living among a rebellious people. They have eyes to see but do not see and ears to hear but do nut hear, for they are a rebellious people.
Many outher realtime events and signs.
La Palat La Palma = 88 /111
Ezekiel 12:2-3
"Son of man" you are living among a rebellious people. They have eyes to see but do not see and ears to hear but do nut hear, for they are a rebellious people.
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