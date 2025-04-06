God's Plan for Me (Garden Of Eden Project)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This year - we are completing of our first model community.
You can join a community, or you can START ONE and WE WILL HELP.
Current membership is $400/mo to HELP OUT and be grandfathered at that price for TWO YEARS.
We are taking ONE member on at that rate - then $500, $600 and so on to our FUNDING GOAL.
Funding goal: $1,000/per month for 24 months then BILL FREE FOR LIFE.
How will we do it? We'll take your 10 hours per week and turn a profit with almost NO OVERHEAD - no labor cost. No electric cost. Internet is DIRT CHEAP.
You will be OUT OF "the matrix" and never have to exchange ANOTHER DOLLAR.
We will create at least half a dozen of these communities in the SLV area - be able to travel around to them and secure EVERYTHING WE NEED TO not just survive what is coming - but THRIVE when it comes!
We are very serious about what we're doing!
DM me on telegram for more details @vinceableworld