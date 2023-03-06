Create New Account
15 Minute Cities Thread Part 2 [VIDS & LINKS]
Playlist with other videos/links:

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/cbb27cf7-924d-4d26-aa22-adc7cdd5e3bc


■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv/

■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv



15 minutes cities explained by a 12 years old.

https://t.me/c/1711901317/860



💢 CHINA - Welcome to Skynet (they really called it that)

https://t.me/c/1711901317/852



The 15-Minute City: Where Urban Planning Meets Conspiracy Theories

https://dnyuz.com/2023/03/01/the-15-minute-city-where-urban-planning-meets-conspiracy-theories/



The False Allure of the 15-Minute City

https://vaxxter.com/the-false-allure-of-the-15-minute-city/




How ‘15-minute cities’ turned into an international conspiracy theory

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/world/15-minute-cities-conspiracy-theory-climate-intl/index.html



Edmonton claims '15-minute cities' are 'necessary,' sparking opposition from residents

https://www.rebelnews.com/edmonton_claims_15_minute_cities_are_necessary_sparking_opposition_from_residents



The Alberta Roundup | Will Edmonton become Canada’s first 15-minute city?

https://tnc.news/2023/02/25/abr-edmonton-first-15-minute-city/



20 Minute Neighbourhood | SPHSU University of Glasgow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fqxATIjKPs



Chris Sky finds whistle blower in 15 minute cities

https://rumble.com/v2b8jtg-chris-sky-finds-whistle-blower-in-15-minute-cities.html



15 Minute Cities and the Right to Travel

https://rumble.com/v239xai-15-minute-cities-and-the-right-to-travel.html



💥🔥 Climate Lockdowns Disguised as 15 Minute Cities ~ We Are One Step Closer to Total Enslavement of Humanity!

https://rumble.com/v29narq--climate-lockdowns-disguised-as-15-minute-cities-we-are-one-step-closer-to-.html



Laurence Fox interviewed by the BBC at Oxford's big protest against '15 minute cities'.

https://rumble.com/v2a0dpe-february-18-2023.html



Massive Protest in Oxford Against 15-Minute Cities

https://rumble.com/v2a6oy4-massive-protest-in-oxford-against-15-minute-cities.html



Climate Lockdowns: The ’15 Minute City’ Is a Quarantine Program for Neighborhoods

https://republicbroadcasting.org/news/climate-lockdowns-the-15-minute-city-is-a-quarantine-program-for-neighborhoods/


Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit


