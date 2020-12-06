The vast percentage of people experience horrendous withdrawal reactions when trying to get off psychotropic drugs.

At least 31 school shootings and/or school-related acts of violence have been committed by those taking or withdrawing from psychiatric drugs, resulting in 162 wounded and 72 killed.Many people who have taken psych drugs have found out the withdrawal effects of the drugs can persist for months, even years after they stop taking them.Patient’s are frequently not warned about this, and are often told that it is simply symptoms of their ‘mental disorder’ returning – yet studies confirm that after patient’s stop taking certain psychiatric drugs, the withdrawal effects may last several months to years afterwards.Is this what we really need? More diagnoses, more patients, more psychiatric drugs spreading like a chemical plague throughout the world? We are now learning that the longer-term use of some of these psychiatric drugs can cause chronic mental disability.Tragically, despite the harm being done by psych drugs, trying to withdraw from these chemicals can be very distressing and even life-threatening. Psych drug withdrawal needs to be done responsibly and thoughtfully. But the alternative of continuing to take psych drugs indefinitely increases the risk of damage, and even shortened lifespan in some patient populations. Instead of persisting in pushing psychiatric drugs, health professionals and organizations around the world would do far more good by developing and supporting programs for psych drug withdrawal.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine