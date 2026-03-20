🔥🚀 Iran unleashes 66th wave of Operation True Promise — IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a new wave of strikes on Tel Aviv and US bases in the region, using what it described as “ultra-heavy, precision, and multi-warhead systems,” SNN reported.

💬 The IRGC said the operation forced a “life of siren to siren” across the occupied territories, with residents pushed into prolonged shelter confinement.

🚀🛩 Missiles, drones, and multi-warhead systems — including Qadr, Khorramshahr, and Khaibar Shekan — were deployed in this wave of strikes.