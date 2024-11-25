EMF Training - Beyond Qigong - Dr Ramnarine & Francesco Garripoli - Emotions, Minds, Fields

Dr. Nilash Ramnarine, physician and Certified Qigong Instructor in Trinidad & Tobago interviews Francesco Garri Garripoli, Senior Qigong Teacher Certified by the National Qigong Association (NQA), discussing the new EMF Training that Francesco has developed after decades of personal training and study. This unique in-person, three-day workshop offers you insights to travel beyond Qigong and into the three key areas of our lives that create blocks and prevent us from living in peace and accessing our true power. Combining his teaching in (E) "Emotion Alchemy", (M) “Three Minds", and (F) "The Third Field,” this three-day workshop provides real-world tools that you can use in real time for person transformation and healing. In this way, you will have techniques that weave together Qigong and visualization which you can put to use to activate the Qi Effect and begin to see how you can shift from your conditioned responses into being guided by Heart resonance for real and lasting transformation, to begin the shift from just surviving to truly thriving. Learn more at: https://www.communityawake.org/lp-courses/

