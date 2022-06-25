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Roe VS Wade Gets Overturned By The Supreme Court
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1 view • June 25, 2022

Apologist Justin Derby responds to the Supreme Court of the United States of America overturning Roe VS Wade, a decision that allows individual states to decide for themselves whether or not they want to allow abortions to occur in their state. Justin then proves that the whole abortion industry is just a legal loophole that allows people to get away with murdering children.

Roe V. Wade Overturned After 49 Years: https://archive.ph/t3L6D

Where every state stands on abortion in wake of Roe being overturned: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/list-where-every-state-stands-on-abortion

Man charged with double murder for killing pregnant woman, police say: https://archive.ph/AjoCW

Turlock PD: Man arrested in connection with death of pregnant woman, unborn child: https://archive.ph/p6da4


If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:

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Keywords
americattorsupreme courtabortionroe v waderoe vs waderoe v wade overturnedroeoverturned
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