Roe VS Wade Gets Overturned By The Supreme Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the Supreme Court of the United States of America overturning Roe VS Wade, a decision that allows individual states to decide for themselves whether or not they want to allow abortions to occur in their state. Justin then proves that the whole abortion industry is just a legal loophole that allows people to get away with murdering children.
Roe V. Wade Overturned After 49 Years: https://archive.ph/t3L6D
Where every state stands on abortion in wake of Roe being overturned: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/list-where-every-state-stands-on-abortion
Man charged with double murder for killing pregnant woman, police say: https://archive.ph/AjoCW
Turlock PD: Man arrested in connection with death of pregnant woman, unborn child: https://archive.ph/p6da4
If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Defending-Creationism/dp/0986243027/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&qid=1620289306&refinements=p_27%3AJustin+Derby&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Justin+Derby
If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:
My Tip Jar page: https://mytipjar.org/TTOR/
TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
Follow TTOR on the following social media:
Corder: https://corder.tv/channel/Ttor
CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Ttor
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-341495
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
Twellit: https://twellit.com/@TTOR
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/ttor
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ttor_13
Parler: https://parler.com/ttor13
BitTubeSocial: https://bittube.social/@ttor
SocialCross: https://socialcross.org/Justin_Derby
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
Xephula: https://xephula.com/TTOR
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR