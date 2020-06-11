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ELDERLY MAN BEING ABUSED BY CARETAKER
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48 views • June 11, 2020
Face Book refuses to post it! Wonder why...
I HATE TO POST THIS VIDEO, BUT...
Have any of you seen the riots, protests, looting, destruction, killings and asking for the dismantling of the police over this incident?
NO? I didn't think so.
That's because there's a double standard. Or is it because other people don't experience racism, abuse, police brutality, kidnappings, rape and murder everyday?
Let this be food for thought... so that we can break the "spell" of a narrative the paints a picture of ill-treatment for only a certain class of people. Evil happens across the board.
EVIL IS THE ISSUE AND THOSE COMMITTING IT!
I ask: Who would assault a vulnerable, defenseless elderly person? Who speaks out for his rights???
-Ari Kopel
I HATE TO POST THIS VIDEO, BUT...
Have any of you seen the riots, protests, looting, destruction, killings and asking for the dismantling of the police over this incident?
NO? I didn't think so.
That's because there's a double standard. Or is it because other people don't experience racism, abuse, police brutality, kidnappings, rape and murder everyday?
Let this be food for thought... so that we can break the "spell" of a narrative the paints a picture of ill-treatment for only a certain class of people. Evil happens across the board.
EVIL IS THE ISSUE AND THOSE COMMITTING IT!
I ask: Who would assault a vulnerable, defenseless elderly person? Who speaks out for his rights???
-Ari Kopel
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