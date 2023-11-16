“If your brother or sister[a] sins against you, rebuke them; Morning Manna - Nov 14, 2023 - Luke 17:3-4 - Forgiveness

Luke 17:3-4
3 So watch yourselves.
“If your brother or sister[a] sins against you, rebuke them; and if they repent, forgive them. 4 Even if they sin against you seven times in a day and seven times come back to you saying ‘I repent,’ you must forgive them.”
1 Timothy 5:20 https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=rebuke&version=NIV
