Our NEWEST Sponsor

Upgrade from restrictive ObamaCare health insurance to Choice-respecting Sharing with MPowering Benefits

-Virtual Primary Care to diagnose and prescribe

-Medical Vault & QR code - to control records and alert emergency personnel in case you’re found unconscious

-Concierge shopper - to help shop for well-priced drugs, tests, or specialists

-Sharing community - for major medical expenses, inc. NATURAL & Med Tourism

joinmpb.com/cfrohmanfreedomhub

Your Cell’s Memory Can Heal You

With Sherry Anshara, Renowned Medical Intuitive

& Christina Elizondo, Namaste Funding

ansharainstitute.org, SherryAnshara.com, @MedicineWomanLioness

With the failure of mainstream medicine to stop the explosion of the real epidemic – chronic disease – self-thinking patients have begun replacing pHARMa’s pills for a host of widely-divergent, more natural treatments that range from chiropractic and juicing, to yoga, meditation, and grounding. By 2025 the statistics tell us that 47% of professional healthcare providers will be out of the system due to extreme burnout and other physical and emotional issues. This will leave a huge gap and create more competition for patients/clients. The problem is huge; there will not be enough healthcare providers! And while all of these integrative modalities are delivering better health outcomes, what about healing from within?

Ms. Anshara – Sherry – works with the many scientists and doctors behind New Science, which basically is health from the inside out. Through the nonprofit www.ansharainstitute.org, she is now teaching healthcare professionals and establishing a new profession in healthcare to fill this growing gap. This is also directed at people who desire to live a longer, healthier life.

Her Anshara AHA! Method(R) of Accelerated Healing provides practical tools to healthcare professionals, therapists and those who would like to be healthy themselves. Or to help themselves and/or their patients/clients to overcome cancer, depression, anxiety, and PTSD, both civilian and military. This Anshara AHA! Method(R) is based on the body's NI (Natural Intelligence), with Cellular Memory overcoming the Cellular Memorization of their emotional and physical issues.