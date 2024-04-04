✈️💥 Su-34's and Glide Bombs

💥 Su-34 crews strike AFU positions in South Donetsk direction
To destroy enemy strongholds and manpower, high-explosive aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module were used.
Published by the Russia Ministry of Defense
