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Shadow Govt Being Taken Down, Lab Grown Meat Won't Work & Engineered Healthcare Crisis
Aimless News
Aimless News
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170 views • October 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Chinese communist scum, who gave this bitch authority over anything - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-leana-wen-you-cant-travel-to-see-your-family-on-thanksgiving-if-youre-unvaccinated/

Lab grown meat is just like green energy, it just won't work - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/07/lab-grown-meat-is-a-disaster-in-the-making.aspx

Engineered healthcare crisis ahead of vaxx die off - https://naturalnews.com/2021-10-06-hospital-systems-purge-thousands-of-workers-to-engineer-health-care-collapse-dark-winter-die-off.html

Maria Zack, President of Nations In Action offered $5 million euros - https://www.brighteon.com/a63b1e63-70bb-46e9-a5c7-466dcc618c6d

Sweden and Denmark pause vaccine to young people - https://twitter.com/drscottjensen/status/1445820171361288193

There is NO science behind mask mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-unmask-the-kids/

More evidence of the plandemic - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/smoking-gun-videos-emerge-of-fauci-and-hhs-plotting-to-stage-massive-health-scare-using-new-virus/

Kovid, the masked project runway, april 2019 - https://naturalnews.com/2021-10-06-hospital-systems-purge-thousands-of-workers-to-engineer-health-care-collapse-dark-winter-die-off.html#

More evidence it's all fake - https://insiderpaper.com/video-rashida-tlaib-camera-mask-republican-tracker/

2nd time Lt governor passes EO while governor is out of state - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/idaho-lt-gov-outlaws-vaccine-and-testing-mandates-while-the-governor-is-out-of-state/

False Flag whistleblower story just keeps getting better - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/phony-facebook-whistleblower-served-on-team-that-suppressed-hunter-biden-laptop-story/

Get ready for the massive showdown on abortion - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-judge-overturns-texas-abortion-law/

The demons have infiltrated every aspect of society - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/shocking-soros-funded-scout-troop-pushes-underage-girls-boys-strip-perform-sexually-explicit-games-macedonia/

Pedophiles being exposed, it's worldwide - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10059827/Major-report-expose-sex-abuse-Frances-Catholic-Church.html

R Kelly trying to shorten jail time, wants to sing like canary - https://newsnationusa.com/news/r-kelly-plans-to-snitch-on-multiple-celebrity-pedoiles-a-rapper-a-huge-singer/

Chinese nuclear scientist "falls" off building - https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3137939/leading-chinese-nuclear-scientist-dies-fall-building

Careful what you search for, google is part of the govt - https://reclaimthenet.org/secret-warrants-against-google-search-terms-are-on-the-rise/

UCLA requires vaxx for remote learning - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christian-walker-ucla-requires-vaccine-for-online-classes/

Being a prepper is the way of nature - https://very-interesting.com/the-squirrels-storehouse/

Here's how you hunt for lobster - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/diving-labrador-brings-back-lobster/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1446153948004433922


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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