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Farm of the Future: AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library - The Beast System Appears
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140 views • March 21, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - First published at 21:21 UTC on March 18th, 2021.
As new $314M AgTech facility promises Blockchain + AI to track food from seed to shelf, other companies are creating DNA libraries to use CRISPR gene modification to combine kangaroo with "de-extincted" mammoths to produce the "perfect" lab-grown meat. These, according to the technocrats, are the farms of the future -- and understanding the agendas behind them is imperative if you wish to be able to feed your family in the future.
As new $314M AgTech facility promises Blockchain + AI to track food from seed to shelf, other companies are creating DNA libraries to use CRISPR gene modification to combine kangaroo with "de-extincted" mammoths to produce the "perfect" lab-grown meat. These, according to the technocrats, are the farms of the future -- and understanding the agendas behind them is imperative if you wish to be able to feed your family in the future.
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