Pfizer Agreed To Pay $5.4 Billion in Cash for Sickle Cell Disease Drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O)

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https://gnews.org/post/p15ub7075
08/08/2022 Pfizer Inc agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to boost its rare disease treatment businesses through this purchase