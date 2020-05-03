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ΑΡΘΡΟ 120 ΟΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΦΟΡΑ!
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514 views • May 03, 2020
ΑΡΘΡΟ 120 ΜΥΘΟΣ ή ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ Η ΔΥΝΑΜΗ ΤΟΥ;;;
ΔΕΙΤΕ την εκπομπή <<ΑΣ ΦΩΤΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΚΟΤΑΔΙ>> ποιοι λενε ψεματα, ποιοι είναι πράκτορες, προδότες κι οτιδήποτε άλλο εκτός από...ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ!
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΛΟΥΚΑ ΚΙΝΙΑ!
ΔΕΙΤΕ την εκπομπή <<ΑΣ ΦΩΤΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΚΟΤΑΔΙ>> ποιοι λενε ψεματα, ποιοι είναι πράκτορες, προδότες κι οτιδήποτε άλλο εκτός από...ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ!
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΛΟΥΚΑ ΚΙΝΙΑ!
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